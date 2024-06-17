Melvin, Findlay and Burnham head the National Sailing Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024

NEWPORT, Rhode Island (AP) — Pete Melvin and Conn Findlay head the list of 12 inductees in the National Sailing Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. As part of the firm M&M, Melvin helped design the giant trimaran that tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s BMW Oracle Racing used to win the 2010 America’s Cup in a one-off regatta against Alinghi of Switzerland’s giant catamaran. M&M also drafted the design rules for the 72-foot catamarans used in the 2013 America’s Cup, which ushered in foiling in sailing’s marquee regatta. Findlay won a total of four Olympic medals in sailing and rowing and was an America’s Cup winner.

