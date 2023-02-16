Melon Man signs new deal that keeps Chastain with Trackhouse

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ross Chastain has signed a long-term contract extension that keeps the Melon Man driving for Trackhouse Racing. The deal announced Thursday ahead of the season-opening Daytona 500 locks down Trackhouse’s two-car lineup. The team announced a long extension a day earlier for Daniel Suarez. Chastain and Suarez both won races last year for Trackhouse, both made the playoffs and Chastain finished second in the Cup championship race.

