Melon Man signs new deal that keeps Chastain with Trackhouse

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
FILE - NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain speaks during the NASCAR Championship media day, Nov. 3, 2022, in Phoenix. Chastain, who used a video-game style move now dubbed the “Hail Melon” to snag the final spot in last year’s championship race, earned global recognition in and outside the industry for last October’s wall-riding gamble. The tactic he used of deliberately crashing into the wall for momentum has since been banned by NASCAR. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt York]

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ross Chastain has signed a long-term contract extension that keeps the Melon Man driving for Trackhouse Racing. The deal announced Thursday ahead of the season-opening Daytona 500 locks down Trackhouse’s two-car lineup. The team announced a long extension a day earlier for Daniel Suarez. Chastain and Suarez both won races last year for Trackhouse, both made the playoffs and Chastain finished second in the Cup championship race.

