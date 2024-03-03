Melodie Daoust scores in her PWHL debut to help Montreal beat Boston 3-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Melodie Daoust was in fine form for her Professional Women’s Hockey League debut as Montreal beat Boston 3-1 in front of a crowd of 3,232 at Verdun Auditorium on Saturday. The three-time Olympian made her debut on the first line, alongside Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey. Poulin and Erin Ambrose scored for Montreal, and Elaine Chuli stopped 30 shots. Captain Hilary Knight scored and Aerin Frankel made 32 saves for Boston.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.