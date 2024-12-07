Mellott throws 4 TD passes to lead top-seeded Montana State past UT Martin 49-17 in FCS playoffs

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tommy Mellott threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns and top-seeded Montana State tied a school record with its 13th straight win, dominating Tennessee-Martin 49-17 in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Scottre Humphrey ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, one of three rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats, who are home next weekend against the winner of Saturday’s late game between Lehigh and eighth-seeded Idaho. Mellott threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and the Bobcats rolled to a 28-10 lead. Mellott finished 22-of-25 passing and the Bobcats had 501 total yards. Kinkead Dent threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns, both to Trevonte Rucker, who had six receptions for 107 yards. The Skyhawks finished with 264 yards.

