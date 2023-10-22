Mellott runs for 2 TDs to help FCS No. 2 Montana St. beat No. 4 Sacramento St. 42-30

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Tommy Mellott ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns, Julius Davis and Jared White each added a rushing touchdown and Montana State beat Sacramento State 42-30 in a battle of Top-5 teams in the FCS coaches poll. No. 2 Montana State, which went into the game averaging an FCS-leading 324.5 yards rushing this season, ran for 328 yards — the Bobcats’ fifth consecutive game topping the 300-yard plateau and the sixth this season. Elijah Tau-Tolliver led Sacramento State with 100 yards rushing, including a 53-yard touchdown in the third quarter and a 10-yarder with 10:02 to play that trimmed the Hornets’ deficit to 28-24. Jon Johnson returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown for Montana State.

