Mellott makes big plays to keep Montana State unbeaten, 42-28 over Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Tommy Mellott had two big scoring plays in the second half and Montana State held off Eastern Washington 42-28,. One play after the Eagles tied the Bobcats, Mellott went around the right side for 76 yards to make it 35-28. The Eagles had a couple of chances to match that but had a successful fake punt play called back, and they went four-and-out after an interception on the MSU 32 midway through the fourth quarter.Mellott then connected with Ty McCullouch for a clinching 61-yard touchdown. Mellott was 13 of 20 for 181 yards passing and had two touchdowns in windy and rainy conditions. He picked up 125 yards rushing on six carries. EWU had back-to-back drives in the third quarter end with Tuna Altahir touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, to tie the game at 28.

