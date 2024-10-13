Mellott accounts for 4 TDs to help FCS No. 3 Montana St. beat No. 8 Idaho 38-7

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tommy Mellott threw two touchdown passes and ran for two TDs to help Montana State beat Idaho 38-7 in a Big Sky Conference battle between two of the top teams in the FCS. Montana State (7-0, 3-0 Big Sky), ranked No. 3 in FCS coaches poll, is off to its best start since the 1978 team won its first seven games of the season. Mellott was 11-of-15 passing for 121 yards and added 11 carries for 140 yards rushing, including a 65-yard TD run that opened the scoring with 5:34 left in the first quarter. Jack Wagner replaced Nick Josifek in the first quarter after Josifek was sacked by Paul Brott for a loss of 9. Wagner finished 11-of-23 passing for 134 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

