Mellott accounts for 3 TDs, FCS No. 4 Montana State beats Utah Tech 31-7

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Tommy Mellott threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more touchdowns to help FCS No. 4 Montana State beat Utah Tech 31-7. Mellott was 14-of-21 passing for 152 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown to Rohan Jones, and added 71 yards rushing on six carries for Montana State (2-0). Scottre Humphrey had 104 yards rushing on 20 carries. Taco Dowler returned a punt 53 yards to the 8, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by Adam Jones that opened the scoring late in the first quarter and Mellott kept the ball on a zone-read play and raced 47 yards for a TD that made it 14-0 with 13:13 left in the second quarter. Deacon Hill’s 24-yard TD run for Utah Tech (0-1) capped the scoring with 13:03 to go.

