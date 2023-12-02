Melendez sparks Georgia to an 80-69 victory over Mercer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — RJ Melendez scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half and Georgia cruised to an 80-69 victory over Mercer. Melendez made 5 of 8 shots with two 3-pointers for Georgia (5-3). His first-half effort led the Bulldogs to a 44-31 advantage. The Bulldogs shot 68% from the floor (13 for 19), made 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and 13 of 18 at the free-throw line before halftime. Freshman Silas Demary Jr. and Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 13 points apiece for Georgia with Demary adding seven rebounds. Reserve Justin Hill scored 11. Russel Tchewa pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds. Jalyn McCreary scored 15 points with four steals to pace the Bears (2-5).

