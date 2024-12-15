Melendez makes 2 late free throws, No. 25 Mississippi State beats McNeese State 66-63

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — RJ Melendez had a season-high 18 points and Josh Hubbard added 16 to lead No. 25 Mississippi State to a 66-63 win over McNeese State in a neutral-site game. Melendez made two free throws with nine seconds remaining in regulation to give Mississippi State (9-1) a 66-61 lead that it held on to. Joe Charles led McNeese State (5-5) with 19 points while Sincere Parker finished with 16. Javohn Garcia and Brandon Murray each added 10 points for the Cowboys.

