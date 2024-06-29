Melanie Green wins Women’s British Amateur for first American victory in 28 years

PORTMARNOCK, Ireland (AP) — Melanie Green is the first American in 28 years to win the Women’s British Amateur. The 22-year-old from New York overcame a 4-down deficit early and a 1-down deficit late. Green birdied two of her last three holes for a 2-up victory over Lorna McClymont of Scotland. The last American to win was Kelli Kuehne in 1996. The victory comes with some serious spoils for Green. The University of South Florida alum gets into the next two LPGA majors at the Evian Championship and Women’s British Open. She also gets in the Chevron Championship and U.S. Women’s Open next year.

