Mel Brown, Nick Evers guide UConn to 34-27 victory over Georgia State

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Mel Brown rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown, Nick Evers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and Connecticut held off Georgia State 34-27. UConn (6-3) marched 59 yards in three plays the first time it had the ball, using Evers’ 2-yard touchdown toss to Louis Hansen to take a 7-0 lead. Brown’s 52-yard run on first down set up the score. Chris Freeman added a 42-yard field goal, and the Huskies led 10-0 after one quarter. Georgia State (2-6) capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with Zach Gibson’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Ted Hurst to pull within 10-7 early in the second quarter. The Panthers turned a fumble recovery by Henry Bryant near midfield into a 30-yard field goal by Liam Rickman to forge a 10-10 tie.

