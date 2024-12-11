Mekhi Mason scores 23 to help Washington pull away for 87-69 victory over Eastern Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Mekhi Mason scored a season-high 23 points and Washington pulled away in the second half to beat Eastern Washington 87-69. Mason made 7 of 11 shots with five 3-pointers and he scored 15 after halftime to help the Huskies (7-3) turn a seven-point lead into a rout, improving to 5-1 at home. Great Osobor totaled 16 points for Washington, which was coming off losses to former Pac-12 rivals UCLA and USC to begin the trio’s first season in the Big Ten Conference. Tyler Harris added 15 points and Zoom Diallo scored 14. Andrew Cook led the Eagles (2-9) with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

