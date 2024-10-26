Mekhi Hagens accounts for 4 TDs, directs big finish as UAPB defeats Mississippi Valley State 35-21

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Mekhi Hagens threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others, leading Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a 35-21 victory over Mississippi Valley State. The Lions scored the game’s final 21 points on a 5-yard run by Hagens and his TD passes of 33 yards to JaVonnie Gibson and 30 yards to Daemon Dawkins. Hagens completed 13 of 16 passes for 204 yards. Mississippi Valley State’s Ty’Jarian Williams was 15-of-21 passing for 159 yards. The two quarterbacks were also the leading rusher for their respective teams, Williams with 124 yards and Hagens with 78. Gibson had 102 receiving yards on seven catches.

