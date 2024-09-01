Meitz throws 3 TD passes, Bailey adds 157 yards receiving as Stetson routs NAIA’s Ave Maria 41-3

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Brady Meitz threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns to lead Stetson to a 41-3 rout over NAIA-member Ave Maria in the season opener for both teams. It was scoreless after the first quarter and just 6-3 at the break before Stetson scored 35 unanswered points in the second half. Meitz hit Brayden Miller for an 18-yard touchdown, and his 5-yard scoring throw to Dalton Bailey stretched the Hatters’ lead to 20-3 late in the third quarter. Meitz and Bailey connected again for a 22-yard touchdown early in the fourth that made it 34-3.

