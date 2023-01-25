Meillard beats Caviezel for Swiss 1-2 in GS; Odermatt rests

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Loïc Meillard beat his teammate Gino Caviezel to lead a Swiss 1-2 finish at a floodlit World Cup giant slalom. The pair stepped in to give the Swiss ski team a victory despite the absence of its standout performer as Marco Odermatt sat out the race to rest a sore knee. Both skiers held their positions from the first run and Meillard beat Caviezel by 0.59 seconds. Meillard said “to share the first podium with Gino is incredible.” Marco Schwarz improved from 14th to third position. Odermatt appeared on the official start list but ultimately decided not to race.

