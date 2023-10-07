Mehidy leads Bangladesh to Cricket World Cup win over Afghanistan, Sri Lanka fields vs South Africa

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) — Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with bat and ball in hilly Dharamsala as Bangladesh crushed Afghanistan by six wickets at the Cricket World Cup. After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field, Afghanistan was skittled out for 156 with all-rounder Mehidy picking up 3-25 and skipper Shakib Al Hasan claiming 3-30. Mehidy then scored 57 runs in 73 balls as Bangladesh made 158-4 in 34.4 overs to ease home with 15.2 overs to spare. Ahead of the day-night game in Delhi, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field against South Africa.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.