Meghan Agosta, a 3-time Olympic hockey champion with Canada, announces her retirement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Meghan Agosta, who won three gold medals playing for Canada at the Olympics, is retiring from hockey. The 37-year-old Agosta announced Friday that her playing career was over. She played for more than a decade and a half, also winning two IIHF world championship gold and one Olympic silver medal. She was voted the most valuable player at the Vancouver Games in 2010. In 88 games representing Canada internationally, Agosta recorded 94 points on 47 goals and 47 assists. She also played in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and previously starred at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

