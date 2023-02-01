Megan Rapinoe back with US for SheBelieves Cup

Megan Rapinoe is set to return to the U.S. national soccer team for the SheBelieves Cup after sitting out the team’s recent trip to New Zealand because of an ankle injury. Rapinoe has made 197 appearances for the United States and she could reach 200 during the tournament, which starts on Feb. 16 in Orlando, Florida. Sophia Smith is still nursing a foot injury and was left off the 23-player U.S. roster for the tournament. Canada, Brazil and Japan are also playing in the SheBelieves Cup.

