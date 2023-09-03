Megan Khang takes Portland Classic lead in bid to win for second straight week

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Megan Khang closed with an 18-foot birdie putt for her third straight 6-under 66 and a one-stroke lead Saturday in the Portland Classic in a bid to win for the second straight week. The 25-year-old American was on top at Columbia Edgewater six days after winning the CPKC Women’s Open at Shaughnessy in Vancouver, British Columbia, for her first LPGA Tour victory. Columbia Edgewater and Shaughnessy were both designed by A.V. Macan and feature towering trees. Hyo Joon Jang of South Korea and Monday qualifier Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand were tied for second. The 20-year-old Jang, ranked 488th in the world, shot a 62. She had 11 birdies and one bogey. The 19-year-old Wannasaen, ranked 367th, had a 65.

