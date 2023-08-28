Megan Khang earns 1st win, and Andrea Lee earns Solheim Cup spot at CPKC Women’s Open

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Megan Khang beat Jin Young Ko with a par in a playoff for her first LPGA win and Andrea Lee rallied to clinch a spot on the U.S. Solheim Cup team at the CPKC Women’s Open. Ko hit her tee shot on the first playoff hole into the hazard left of the fairway and took a double bogey after a penalty shot. Khang hit her second shot to the fringe left of the pin on 18 and two-putted for her first win in eight years on the LPGA Tour. Lee needed to finish 13th to qualify for her first Solheim Cup and had a long wait after missing a birdie putt on No. 18. She tied for 13th and knocked Lexi Thompson from the top seven automatic qualifiers. Thompson still made the team as the third-highest American in the world rankings.

