Meet the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first expansion team in Canada

The Toronto WNBA expansion team has a name — Tempo. The Tempo will begin play in 2026 as the league’s 14th team and is the WNBA’s first franchise outside the United States. The team’s name was chosen from thousands of submissions from fans across the nation and in 98 countries. It was purposefully designed to work in both French and English, creating an inclusive brand for fans across the country. Team President Teresa Resch said there were good suggestions from fans, including some that played off the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. One that she said probably wouldn’t have worked because of the team playing in the summer was the Polar Bears.

