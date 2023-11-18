Meechie Johnson scores 24, South Carolina beats DePaul 73-68 at Arizona Tip-Off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 24 points and South Carolina never trailed in its 73-68 win over DePaul at the Arizona Tip-Off. South Carolina opened the season with four consecutive wins for the first time since 2016-17, when the Gamecocks lost 77-73 to Gonzaga in the Final Four after they won their first eight games. Johnson scored 12 points in a 20-6 run that gave the Gamecocks a 24-10 lead midway through the first half. Da’Sean Nelson hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it 67-62 with 2:35 remaining. Johnson answered with two free throws 13 seconds and the Gamecocks made 4 of 6 from the foul line from there to seal it. Chico Carter Jr. scored 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting for DePaul.

