Meechie Johnson scores 20 points, South Carolina improves to 10-1 with 72-62 victory over Winthrop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 20 points to lead South Carolina to a 72-62 victory over Winthrop. South Carolina has won three straight since its 72-67 loss to then-No. 24 Clemson. The Gamecocks improved to 6-0 at home and are 10-1 for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Ta’Lon Cooper added 13 points and Myles Stute had 10 for the Gamecocks, who shot 40% (27 of 68) from the floor and made all 12 of their free throws. Stute made two of their six 3-pointers. Kelton Talford made 10 of 11 free throws and scored 20 points to lead Winthrop (8-5).

