Medvedev’s spin after another tough Australian Open final loss: “I’m in the history books.”

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The records kept mounting for Daniil Medvedev in something of a marathon season-opening major. Another loss from two sets up in an Australian Open final. More than 24 hours on court in seven rounds. Four five-set matches. The third-seeded Medvedev tried to remain positive after his grueling tournament and a five-set loss to first-time finalist Jannik Sinner. After blowing a two-set lead for the second final in three years he says: “I’m in the history books for something. Let’s take it.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.