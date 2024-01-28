Medvedev’s spin after another tough Australian Open final loss: “I’m in the history books.”

By JOHN PYE The Associated Press
Jannik Sinner, left, of Italy gestures as he holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev, right, of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The records kept mounting for Daniil Medvedev in something of a marathon season-opening major. Another loss from two sets up in an Australian Open final. More than 24 hours on court in seven rounds. Four five-set matches. The third-seeded Medvedev tried to remain positive after his grueling tournament and a five-set loss to first-time finalist Jannik Sinner. After blowing a two-set lead for the second final in three years he says: “I’m in the history books for something. Let’s take it.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.