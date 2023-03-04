Medvedev tops Rublev in Dubai final for third straight title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has won this 18th tour-level title and third in a row by beating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 in an all-Russian final at the Dubai Championships. The former No. 1 extended his winning streak to 14 matches in a run that started on Valentine’s Day and includes back-to-back trophies in Rotterdam and Doha. Medvedev broke Rublev twice in each set and won the last five games of the final. Medvedev gave top-ranked Novak Djokovic his first defeat of the year in the semifinals. Rublev was the defending champion but quickly fell behind as he couldn’t hold his serve in the opening game.

