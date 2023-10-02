Medvedev through to semifinals at China Open. Swiatek wins on debut in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev has overcome a second-set stumble to beat Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 and advance to the semifinals of the China Open. The Russian struggled to find his usual fluid game in the first two sets but sprung to life in the third to shake off the 36th-ranked Humbert and progress to his 10th semifinal of the year. Making her first appearance at the China Open, second-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the second round with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo. Seventh-seeded Ons Jabeur beat Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.