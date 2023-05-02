Medvedev, Rublev upset in Madrid; Sabalenka advances

MADRID (AP) — Daniil Medvedev’s impressive run this season took a hit after a straight-set loss to qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the fourth round of the Madrid Open. Medvedev entered the match with a tour-leading 33-4 record this year. The 121st-ranked Karatsev dominated in a 7-6 (1), 6-4 win over the second-seeded Medvedev. It was his first win over a top-10 opponent since 2021. Karen Khachanov reached the quarterfinals by beating doubles partner Andrey Rublev 7-6 (8), 6-4. Knocking out the fifth-ranked Rublev sealed Khachanov’s first win against a top-10 opponent on clay since 2019. Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reached the women’s semifinals by beating Egyptian Mayar Sherif.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.