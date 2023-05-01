Medvedev overcomes Shevchenko to reach last 16 in Madrid

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, gestures to the public during his match against Alexander Shevchenko, of Russia, at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, May 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Daniil Medvedev had to come from a break down twice in the final set to reach the last 16 of the Madrid Open with a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win over fellow Russian Alexander Shevchenko. The victory takes Medvedev to a 33-4 tour-leading record this season. He will next face either Alex de Minaur or Aslan Karatsev. Shevchenko took a 5-1 lead in the first set but went down 5-0 in the second. He then led 2-0 and 4-2 in the decisive set.

