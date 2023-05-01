Medvedev overcomes Shevchenko to reach last 16 in Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Daniil Medvedev had to come from a break down twice in the final set to reach the last 16 of the Madrid Open with a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win over fellow Russian Alexander Shevchenko. The victory takes Medvedev to a 33-4 tour-leading record this season. He will next face either Alex de Minaur or Aslan Karatsev. Shevchenko took a 5-1 lead in the first set but went down 5-0 in the second. He then led 2-0 and 4-2 in the decisive set.

