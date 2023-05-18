Medvedev making more progress on clay with Italian Open semifinal appearance

ROME (AP) — Daniil Medvedev’s clay-court game keeps improving. First came a run to the French Open quarterfinals in 2021. Then an appearance in the fourth round at Roland Garros a year ago. Now the third-ranked Russian is making big strides at the Italian Open. Medvedev beat German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-2 to reach the semifinals in Rome after losing his opener in his three previous appearances at the Foro Italico. Medvedev has dropped only one set in four matches. His semifinal opponent will be either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Borna Coric.

