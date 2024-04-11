Medvedev loses to Khachanov in straight sets at Monte Carlo Masters

MONACO (AP) — Karen Khachanov has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters with a 6-3, 7-5 win over fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev. It was only his second win against the fourth-ranked Medvedev who won his first clay-court tournament last year in Rome but still does not feel completely at ease on the surface. Khachanov will next play either two-time Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev for a spot in the semifinals. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic later Thursday takes on Lorenzo Musetti.

