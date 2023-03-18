Medvedev into Indian Wells final with win over Tiafoe

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Daniil Medvedev defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 7-6 (4) for his 19th consecutive match victory of the year and a berth in the BNP Paribas Open final. Medvedev will play for the title Sunday against the winner of the other semifinal between top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz or No. 11 seed Jannik Sinner. Medvedev has won all five of his career meetings with Tiafoe, the 14th-seeded American. Medvedev overcame a badly twisted ankle and a cut thumb in earlier matches to reach the Masters 1000 final.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.