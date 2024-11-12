Medvedev has to ‘block the noise’ after temper tantrum and moves back into contention at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Daniil Medvedev moved back into contention at the ATP Finals with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Alex de Minaur during which he didn’t face a single break point. It was a sharp contrast from the way Medvedev lost his temper and smashed his racket during a straight-set defeat against Taylor Fritz on Sunday. Fritz faces top-ranked Jannik Sinner later in a rematch of the U.S. Open final. The top two finishers from each round-robin group advance to the semifinals. De Minaur is making his debut at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players and has lost both of his opening matches.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.