Medvedev finishes of 2nd-round match at 3:39 a.m. in another late Australian Open finish

By JOHN PYE The Associated Press
Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts during his second round match against Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Wong]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev has rallied from two sets down to beat Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-0 in a 4-hour, 23-minute second-round Australian Open match that ended at 3:39 a.m. local time. Medvedev said the late match was “tough, tough tough.” It certainly was a tough night for the No. 3 seeds. Medvedev walked onto Rod Laver Arena at 11:07 p.m. after Elena Rybakina lost the longest tiebreaker ever in a women’s Grand Slam event 22-20 to Anna Blinkova.

