Medvedev finishes of 2nd-round match at 3:39 a.m. in another late Australian Open finish

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev has rallied from two sets down to beat Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-0 in a 4-hour, 23-minute second-round Australian Open match that ended at 3:39 a.m. local time. Medvedev said the late match was “tough, tough tough.” It certainly was a tough night for the No. 3 seeds. Medvedev walked onto Rod Laver Arena at 11:07 p.m. after Elena Rybakina lost the longest tiebreaker ever in a women’s Grand Slam event 22-20 to Anna Blinkova.

