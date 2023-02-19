Medvedev edges Sinner in Rotterdam for 16th title

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Sixth-seeded Daniil Medvedev has rallied past Jannik Sinner at the Rotterdam Open to win his 16th title. Medvedev prevailed 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the indoor hard-court final. Sinner was looking for back-to-back titles following his victory at Montpellier, France. The 27-year-old Medvedev improved his record against the Italian to 6-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.