Medvedev edges Sinner in Rotterdam for 16th title

By The Associated Press
Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning the men's final tennis match of the ABN AMRO tournament against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Dejong]

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Sixth-seeded Daniil Medvedev has rallied past Jannik Sinner at the Rotterdam Open to win his 16th title. Medvedev prevailed 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the indoor hard-court final. Sinner was looking for back-to-back titles following his victory at Montpellier, France. The 27-year-old Medvedev improved his record against the Italian to 6-0.

