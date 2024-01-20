Medvedev can catch up on sleep after a contrasting 3rd-round win at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev finished off his 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 third-round win over Felix Auger-Aliassime about 2 1/2 hours before midnight to give himself the chance to catch up on sleep at the Australian Open. The third-seeded Medvedev didn’t finish his five-set second-round win until close to 4 a.m. local time Friday. After an ice bath and some treatment he didn’t get to bed for another few hours and then slept until noon. Surprisingly he was feeling sprightly enough for a light practice in between. He says “at least I have this super ability, I can sleep where I want whenever I want.”

