Medvedev booed by Paris crowd in loss to Dimitrov that rules him out of year-end No. 1 contention

PARIS (AP) — Daniil Medvedev dropped out of contention for the year-end No. 1 ranking by losing to Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2) in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday, and then was booed off the court after remonstrating with the crowd during the match. The crowd got under Medvedev’s skin in the 11th game of the second set, jeering him as he was about to serve. The third-ranked Russian went back to his chair and complained to the referee before appealing to the spectators in French to “shut your mouths.” From that moment, the crowd overwhelmingly threw its support behind Dimitrov, and Medvedev appeared to make a rude hand gesture toward the crowd as he walked off the court after the loss.

