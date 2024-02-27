Medvedev begins Dubai title defense with win in first match since losing Australian Open final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Daniil Medvedev opened his title defense at the Dubai Championships by beating Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 7-5 in his first match since losing the Australian Open final to Jannik Sinner. The top-seeded Medvedev had withdrawn from tournaments in Doha and Rotterdam because of fatigue and a right foot problem following his loss to Sinner at Melbourne Park. Trailing 5-3 in the second set, Medvedev won four straight games to clinch the win and move on to face either Lorenzo Sonego or Sumit Nagal. Other seeded winners were fourth-seeded Karen Khachanov, fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert and eighth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

