Medvedev beats qualifier Vavassori in Madrid Open opener

MADRID (AP) — Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open after beating qualifier Vavassori 6-4, 6-3 in the Russian’s first match. The 164th-ranked Vavassori upset two-time Madrid winner Andy Murray in the previous round. The Italian played well early on and forced Medvedev to save three break points. But the former U.S. Open winner took control by breaking his modest opponent on his last service of the first set. Medvedev is considered the top challenger to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

