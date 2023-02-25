Medvedev beats Murray in final to win Doha on debut

By The Associated Press
Daniel Medvedev of Russia reacts during his match against Andy Murray of Great Britain at Qatar Open tennis final in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hussein Sayed]

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has won the Qatar Open on debut after defeating Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 in a final matchup of former No. 1s. Medvedev converted fast starts in each set. He reached 4-1 in the first and 3-1 in the second. Murray fought but was too far back and Medvedev won his 17th singles title. Medvedev also won in Rotterdam last weekend and his winning streak is at nine matches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.