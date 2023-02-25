Medvedev beats Murray in final to win Doha on debut

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has won the Qatar Open on debut after defeating Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 in a final matchup of former No. 1s. Medvedev converted fast starts in each set. He reached 4-1 in the first and 3-1 in the second. Murray fought but was too far back and Medvedev won his 17th singles title. Medvedev also won in Rotterdam last weekend and his winning streak is at nine matches.

