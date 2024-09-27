Medvedev beats Monfils in Beijing. Draper upsets Hurkacz in Japan

BEIJING (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has safely navigated a tricky first outing at the China Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win over French veteran Gael Monfils. Former No. 1 Medvedev broke Monfils’ serve three times in the opening set. After trading breaks in a closer second set, Medvedev clinched the match by breaking the 38-year-old Monfils again to seal the win in 92 minutes. No. 3-ranked Carlos Alcaraz begins against No. 51 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France later Friday. In Tokyo, second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz was upset by U.S. Open semifinalist Jack Draper 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

