Medvedev beats Djokovic, to face Rublev in Dubai final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has ended Novak Djokovic’s 20-match winning streak by beating the world’s top-ranked player 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships. The third-seeded Medvedev will face defending champion Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian final of the hard-court tournament. Medvedev has extended his winning streak to 13 matches. Medvedev broke Djokovic twice in the first set and again to open the second. He eventually closed it out on his first match point. Medvedev has improved to 5-3 against Djokovic when the Serb is ranked first.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.