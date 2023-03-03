Medvedev beats Djokovic in Dubai, Rublev sends peace message

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has ended Novak Djokovic’s 20-match winning streak by beating the world’s top-ranked player 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships. The third-seeded Medvedev will face defending champion Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian final that could have political overtones after Rublev reiterated his call for peace. Medvedev has extended his winning streak to 13 matches. After Rublev beat Medvedev last November he wrote “Peace, Peace, Peace, All we need,” on a TV camera lens. On Friday, Rublev renewed that message saying it’s “crazy that so many just normal citizens are suffering, dying.”

