Medvedev beats Djere in 3 sets to reach Halle quarterfinals, Jarry upsets Tsitsipas

By The Associated Press
Serbia's Laslo Djere returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their round of 16 match at the Halle Tennis Open, in Halle, Germany, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Friso Gentsch]

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has continued building momentum after recent setbacks as he moved into the quarterfinals of the Halle Open by beating Laslo Djere in 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the grass-court tournament. Medvedev next faces Roberto Bautista Agut after the eighth-seeded Spanish player defeated American Brandon Nakashima in straight sets in their second-round match. Chilean player Nicolas Jarry upset the second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

