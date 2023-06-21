Medvedev beats Djere in 3 sets to reach Halle quarterfinals, Jarry upsets Tsitsipas

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has continued building momentum after recent setbacks as he moved into the quarterfinals of the Halle Open by beating Laslo Djere in 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the grass-court tournament. Medvedev next faces Roberto Bautista Agut after the eighth-seeded Spanish player defeated American Brandon Nakashima in straight sets in their second-round match. Chilean player Nicolas Jarry upset the second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.