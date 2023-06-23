Medvedev beaten in Halle Open quarterfinals after Sinner retires with a muscle injury

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has been upset by Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the Halle Open quarterfinals for only his second loss in nine quarterfinals this season. The third-ranked Russian drops to a 2-2 record on grass this season following his first-round loss at the Libema Open last week. Bautista Agut next plays Andrey Rublev. Jannik Sinner’s preparations for Wimbledon have been disrupted because the Italian retired from his match against Alexander Bublik with an adductor muscle injury. Bublik goes on to face Alexander Zverev.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.