Medvedev and Rublev advance to Dubai semifinals. Humbert saves 3 match points to beat Hurkacz

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev remain on course toward a potential rematch for the title at the Dubai Championships after the Russians won their quarterfinals. Medvedev is the defending champion and No. 1 seed. He defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-3 to set up a semifinal against Ugo Humbert. The second-seeded Rublev advanced when Sebastian Korda retired with an unspecified injury. Rublev will face seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik. One year ago, Medvedev defeated Rublev in the all-Russian final at the hard-court tournament.

