Medvedev advances to quarterfinals at China Open. Rublev crashes out

BEIJING (AP) — Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev has overcome a characteristically tenacious Alex de Minaur to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the China Open. The second-seeded Medvedev emerged with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win in Beijing but not before his 12th-ranked Australian opponent had staged a comeback from trailing 5-2 in the first set to force a tiebreaker. The Russian will next face Ugo Humbert on Monday after the Frenchman upset fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.