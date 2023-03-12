Medranda rallies Columbus to 1-1 draw with Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Jimmy Medranda scored in the 75th minute to rally the Columbus Crew to a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC. Deandre Kerr took a pass from Jonathan Osorio and scored in the 25th minute to give Toronto a 1-0 lead. Aidan Morris assisted on Medranda’s tying goal. Columbus (1-1-1) outshot Toronto 17-7 and the Crew had a 4-3 advantage in shots on goal. Eloy Room had two saves for the Crew. Sean Johnson saved three shots for Toronto (0-1-2).

