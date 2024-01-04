Medor, Gray and Charlton each score 20-plus as Fordham beats George Washington in three overtimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Japhet Medor scored 24 points, Elijah Gray and Antrell Charlton each set career highs with 22 points and Fordham beat George Washington 119-113 in triple overtime on Wednesday night.

Fordham’s 119 points were the most in a game since a 119-82 win over Yale on Dec. 1, 1971. The program record is 128, set against Rochester on Dec. 30, 1970.

Gray and Charlton combined to go 7 of 12 from 3-point range and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Rams (7-7, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kyle Rose added 18 points and three 3-pointers. Fordham was 19 of 42 behind the arc.

Darren Buchanan Jr. finished with 38 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1), which had a five-game winning streak snapped. James Bishop added 32 points, six assists and three blocks. Garrett Johnson also had 17 points and eight rebounds.

