Medjedovic upsets Fils to win 5-set Next Gen Finals championship match

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Hamad Medjedovic has squandered two match points before finally upsetting the top-seeded Arthur Fils to win the Next Gen Finals championship match in Jeddah. It is the first five-set final in six editions of the tournament. Medjedovic missed the chance to seal it in four sets but converted his third match point in the fifth to beat Fils after more than two hours. The 20-year-old Medjedovic did not lose a match on his way to becoming the first Serbian to win the tournament for the top eight players aged 21 or under.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.